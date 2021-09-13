Sen. Katrina Robinson’s trial on theft charges begins

Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Tennessee state senator charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds.

The federal trial of state Sen. Katrina Robinson started Monday in Memphis. Robinson is accused of stealing funds from federal grants slated for The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in health care.

Prosecutors say she used the money to pay for her wedding, honeymoon and other persona expenses. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

The Memphis Democrat was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

This story will be updated.

