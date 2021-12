MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-wheeler crashed into a local taco shop in Southeast Memphis around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police say a semi-truck with a Tyson Chicken trailer crashed into the Memphis Taco Shop near the corner of Mendenhall and Shelby Drive.

Another driver may have been involved.

Police tweeted that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD closed Shelby Drive down to one lane.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been released.