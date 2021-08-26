Second suspect arrested in Oxford deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oxford Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police say 25-year-old Bronjase Robertson has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old John Adams.

Adams was shot and killed at the Links Apartments the morning of Saturday, August 21. Oxford Police say Adams had just graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in mechanical engineering.

John Adams (photo courtesy of the Oxford Police Department)

Nineteen-year-old Keith Harmon, Jr., was arrested for the shooting the same day after the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and the Batesville Police Department pulled him over. Harmon has been charged with first degree murder.

Keith Harmon, Jr.

Oxford Police say Robertson has been charged with accessory after the fact. Police have not released specific details regarding Robertson’s involvement.

Robertson’s bond has been set at $150,000. Harmon’s bond has been set at $1 million.