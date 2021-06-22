Search for Summer: Photos of Beech Creek property where Summer was last seen

The basement door where Wells reportedly left her Ben Hill Road residence. Photo taken June 19, 2021. (WJHL/Ted Overbay)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her home in Beech Creek, investigators have worked around the clock to locate her.

Summer’s parents spoke with News Channel 11 and allowed the release of new photos of the property that show where her family reports to have seen her last.

The last time Summer’s parents saw their daughter was in the garden, where she was helping her mother and grandmother. According to her father, Don Wells, Summer stepped inside their home before heading downstairs.

The garden where Summer Wells was last seen in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County, Tennessee. Photo taken June 19, 2021. (WJHL/Ted Overbay)

The basement door where Wells reportedly left her Ben Hill Road residence. Photo taken June 19, 2021. (WJHL/Ted Overbay)

Summer’s father stated that she went downstairs to play with her toys. Her mother went inside later, calling for her before heading down as well.

When she got there, Don Wells said the basement door was unlocked and Summer was nowhere to be seen.

Search efforts have remained underway since her absence was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

An AMBER Alert was called to escalate the search on Wednesday morning, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told News Channel 11 that investigators are following all leads.

Ground crews are currently operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, with local, state, and federal agencies responding.

The AMBER Alert lists the following to help identify the missing 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Download the WJHL News app for updates sent to your phone.