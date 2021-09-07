Sea of green held for fallen security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Friends, family and colleagues gathered Tuesday night to honor a security guard killed in the line of duty.

Alexander Redditt, 27, lost his life while working at an Exxon gas station at Millbranch and East Brooks Road. Investigators say Redditt was killed by 56-year-old Darryle Tate after an incident early in the morning on August 21.

Redditt was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries a week later.

Darryle Tate

On Tuesday his boss, Anthony Buntyn with “On Your Six Task Force,” led a procession of security cars around the I-240 loop. They ended their ride at the gas station.

“What we want to do is honor one of our fallen brethren but also bring awareness that security officers are at risk,” Buntyn said.

Redditt’s twin brother Andrew described him as a kind-hearted man.

“Selfless. He cared for other people than he cared for himself,” Andrew Redditt said. “At home, he’d be goofy, funny.”

They say the two men got into a fight when Redditt asked Tate to leave the gas station. Police say Redditt reached for his Taser so Tate pulled a gun and shot him in the head.

“You’re looking at a Taser versus a gun,” Buntyn said. “You’re talking about taking a life and the reality is all he had to do was leave the property.”

“A lot of people have the misconception that we’re trying to be the police,” Buntyn said. “We’re not. We’re just hired to protect private property.”

Tate stayed at the gas station until police arrived. He was arrested and is charged with second degree murder.

“I feel anger but I know the justice system will take full effect,” Andrew Redditt said.

Tate is being held on a $200,000 bond. He’s due in court September 17.