Sea of Blue to honor fallen officer Thursday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral for fallen Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett is set for Friday.

This afternoon his family will accept friends during a visitation at Hope Presbyterian Church. Afterwards fellow law enforcement officers will pay tribute by riding through Memphis with their light flashing. A route has not been announced.

Officer Triplett was conducting traffic control for a rally on Saturday when he collided with another car.

Members of the Memphis Police Association collected donations for his family near Wolfchase Galleria on Wednesday.

Triplett is survived by his wife and two children.