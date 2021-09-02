SCSO warns about scammers claiming to have taken family members, demanding money for release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm about scammers who will try to claim they have your family members.

The sheriff’s office says they received two complaints about the scam Thursday. Scammers reportedly called potential victims and told them they had a family member and would release them in exchange for money or gift cards.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers will also try to keep you on the phone so that you can’t confirm their story.

“These scam calls can sound very real,” SCSO said Thursday. “We ask that you remain vigilant and don’t fall victim to a scam.”

The sheriff’s office says that a call might be a scam if the caller wants you to pay them using a gift card or by sending money through an app.