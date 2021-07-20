SCS to require all students, faculty to wear masks for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools announced Tuesday it will require all students and faculty to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

In a press release, the school district said it is prioritizing health and safety as they prepare for the full return to in-person instruction, the District is updating its safety protocols.

SCS said reviewing the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Superintendent Ray shared updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

The district said masks should be worn indoors (schools) and on buses by all employees and students, regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

