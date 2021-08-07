SCS holds family run and block party ahead of another unusual school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The superintendent of Shelby County Schools wants to make sure students are safe and stronger as they head into the new school year.

Monday, students K-12 return to in-person learning with masks. Dr. Joris Ray told a large group that gathered for a family fun along the Mississippi River Saturday morning the last year has been like none other.

“Our children have suffered so much, but I’m here to tell you there is light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m going to need some believers to help us,” said Ray. “So, when you are out here running for Ray, I want you to believe in the children for Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

The school district organized the 2.1k run and later a back to school block party at SCS headquarters to get students ready and excited about school.

At the Return Stronger Family Festival, the kids were able to pick up school supplies, get bus information, immunizations, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, vaccinated or not, all SCS students will be required to mask up at school. Shontie Brown said it is going to be an adjustment for her young daughter.

“She is just getting used to wearing hers. We are practicing. I want the children to be safe, so that’s important,” said Brown.

Due to a surge in cornavirus cases in Shelby County, the health department is requiring masks at all schools, preschools, and daycare facilities.