SCS board members issue call to action of youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five of Shelby County’s nine school board members issued a call to action Monday to curb the recent spate of violence.

Last week, at least five children were either shot or stabbed – one of them fatally.

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital reports treating 76 gunshot patients so far in 2021 excluding the month of July.

”We’re in crisis mode. Call it crisis mode. Call it 911 mode,” said board member Althea Greene.

Board members say SCS has already done what it can.

“We’ve already put additional social workers, additional behavioral counselors in classrooms,” said Miska Clay Bibbs.

But now they’re asking members of the public to play a larger role by phoning in tips. They’re also asking community groups to open their doors to keep young people busy and out of trouble.

“Churches in our community, they’re open on Sundays. We might need to be open more than on Sundays so I’m calling out the faith-based community,” said Greene.