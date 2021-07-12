SCS board members issue call to action of youth violence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five of Shelby County’s nine school board members issued a call to action Monday to curb the recent spate of violence. 

Last week, at least five children were either shot or stabbed – one of them fatally.  

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital reports treating 76 gunshot patients so far in 2021 excluding the month of July. 

”We’re in crisis mode. Call it crisis mode. Call it 911 mode,” said board member Althea Greene.  

Board members say SCS has already done what it can.  

“We’ve already put additional social workers, additional behavioral counselors in classrooms,” said Miska Clay Bibbs. 

But now they’re asking members of the public to play a larger role by phoning in tips. They’re also asking community groups to open their doors to keep young people busy and out of trouble. 

“Churches in our community, they’re open on Sundays. We might need to be open more than on Sundays so I’m calling out the faith-based community,” said Greene. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

‘It’s a financial burden for an agency’: Hawkins Co. Sheriff discusses toll of Summer Wells case on his office

White House announces child tax credit expansion as part of the $1.9T rescue plan

Las Vegas ties all-time record for high temperature of 117 degrees

Many choosing to wear masks again among rise of Delta variant

SCSO says new cameras helping reduce crimes

'I couldn't believe it': New Port Richey family finds giant hole in backyard

More News