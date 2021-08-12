SCS addresses virtual learning rumors

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray and state Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speak with students at Lowrance Elementary in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Officials with Shelby County Schools took to social media Thursday to address rumors they said that the district was returning to virtual learning next month.

The district posted this message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram:

Despite rumors that SCS is going all virtual on September 1, we are continuing to prioritize our SAFE return to in-person learning in compliance with TN Board of Education regulations. Please mask up and consider the free vaccination resources in our community.”

The district has not said where the rumors originated but wanted to let parents know the decision to have in-person learning or virtual learning was out of their hands.

Parents responded to the district’s post. While some were disappointed the rumor was not true, others said they were relieved kids were staying in school because they had already paid fees for extra-curricular activities.

