SCLC leader backs effort to free death row inmate Pervis Payne

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fight to free Memphian Pervis Payne from death row is getting the support of the national Southern Christian Leadership Conference. 

Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the SCLC, was at the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday. He’s in Memphis this week to voice his support of the movement to have Payne released from prison. 

“If you believe in fairness, you need to get behind this movement on Pervis Payne, you need to march right now,” Steele said. “You need to understand what Dr. King said when he said ‘Silence in the face of evil is evil itself.’ You’re just as bad as the prosecutor and people who want to execute him if you don’t open your mouth and support this movement. Free Pervis Payne.”

Related coverage: Pervis Payne

Payne is convicted of the 1987 deaths of Charisse Christopher of Millington and her two-year-old daughter, Lacie. 

Attorneys for Payne are seeking clemency saying Payne is intellectually disabled and the case was flawed and tainted with racism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Child tax credit payments begin rolling out to US families

SCLC leader backs effort to free death row inmate Pervis Payne

Expungement clinic this weekend to give ex-offenders second chances

6 task forces support drug endangered children across Tennessee

Blue Springs woman released despite life sentences for child abuse

Fire marshal robbed at gunpoint

More News