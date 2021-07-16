Sarah Sanders raises $4.2M for Arkansas governor bid

News





FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $4.2 million for her bid to become Arkansas’ next governor.

Sanders’ campaign on Thursday said the latest figures mean she has raised $9 million total since launching her bid in January for the state’s top office.

Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for the Republican Party’s nomination. Rutledge reported about $216,000 during the quarter and $1.4 million total.

They’re running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year.

Four Democrats are running for governor in the predominantly Republican state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

