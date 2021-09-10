Sam Cooper wreck sends two to hospital

News

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A multivehicle crash was reported on Sam Cooper around 10 am on Friday. The wreck is located off Perkins Road exit 9 and between White Station exit, near the Mendenhall bridge.

Currently, all Westbound lanes are blocked, exit ramps are closed and the shoulders are blocked.

Two people have been transported to Regional One Hospital.

WREG will update with more information as it becomes available.

