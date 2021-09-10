MEMPHIS, Tenn — A multivehicle crash was reported on Sam Cooper around 10 am on Friday. The wreck is located off Perkins Road exit 9 and between White Station exit, near the Mendenhall bridge.
Currently, all Westbound lanes are blocked, exit ramps are closed and the shoulders are blocked.
Two people have been transported to Regional One Hospital.
WREG will update with more information as it becomes available.
Sam Cooper wreck sends two to hospital
