Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to provide school supplies to children

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus back to school event starts this Friday, August 6. They need your help in providing school supplies to children in this challenging year.



As many Americans struggle to pay rent, put food on the table and keeps the lights on, the Salvation Army aims to lessen the burden by providing necessary classroom supplies to families in need.

The Salvation Army has teamed up once again with local Walmart stores to help get school supplies to kids and families, right here in the Mid-South.

There are two Walmart locations offering drop off collection bins for school supplies:

577 Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38103

8400 US Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133

“By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re empowering them to start the year off strong with the tools they need for success.” Captain Mark and Lorie Hunter said.

The Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart to help meet the community needs for over 30 years. Providing much needed relief, one family at a time.

If you are unable to donate in person, the Salvation Army and Walmart have provided an online Registry for Good.