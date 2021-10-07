Registration for this year’s Angel Tree program will begin in two weeks, but before then, there are some changes happening this year. In person registration for families in need begins October 18.



Families that qualify are encouraged to apply for assistance on 4280 Getwell Road during the times provided.

Make sure to bring the following documents as well:

An ID for all adults in the home

Birth Certificate (hospital records) or Guardianship papers for kids 12 and younger

Proof of Residency (State-issued ID, a bill, mortgage, or lease with a name on it)

Proof of Income for all adults in the household (Tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements, etc.)

In a press release, the Salvation Army has provided several resources in order to help people donate this year. The following options are available for those wishing to show their support:

Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month: www.Kettle365.org

Donate online with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo: www.SalvationArmyMemphis.org

Donate cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, for the first year ever

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

Every little bit helps give hope to people in need. The Salvation Army reminds people that all gifts stay in the community. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyMemphis.org