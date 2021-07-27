Sales tax holiday for grocery items and school supplies starts Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee families will pay less for some items beginning Friday.

Clothing under $100, individual school items $100 or less and computers and tablets $1,500 or less will be tax-free.

New this year, there will be a sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients.

“There’s a lot of families that struggle and went through the pandemic so I think it’ll help big time,” Dominque McDonald, a shopper, said.

The sales tax holiday will take place from Friday July 30th until Thursday August 5th.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Tennessee is among 13 other states including Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi that imposes sales tax on grocery items.

Georgia and Kentucky do not tax food items.

“I know a gallon of milk here is almost $4 and a gallon of milk in Kentucky is on $2 so that’s a two-dollar price swing right there,” Nelson Lyons said.

Prepared food from restaurants or vendors will also be tax-free.

Tax breaks on guns safes and safety devices have been exempt since July 1st and it will last until June 30th of 2022.