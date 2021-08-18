S.H.A.R.E. program hopes to curb crime with crowdsourcing from Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched a digital media program to help fight neighborhood crime.

The Sheriff’s Hub and Resource Exchange program is known as “SHARE.” This community resource is designed to help deputies in the search for suspects.



This new service lets the community get involved in solving crimes. People can now send photos and videos directly to the sheriff’s office of crimes in their community.



“Video surveillance is one of the best methods to catch suspects and convict them. Deputies can identify nearby cameras that may have captured criminal activity,” Deputy Antonio Hudson said. “Many residents and business owners are unaware that their cameras may have captured information that could help solve a crime.”



Any pictures or videos submitted are anonymous. If you register for the program, it does not give the sheriff’s office access to your surveillance cameras.



We’ve provided at link on how to register here.



You do not have to register to provide video or photos.