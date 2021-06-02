Road rage leads to shooting, rollover wreck in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to the scene of a rollover accident that they believe was the result of a road rage incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident began along Yale Road and ended at Old Raleigh- Millington Road and Raleigh-Millington Road with shots being fired along the way. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was ejected from the vehicle and got road rash.

The vehicle that overturned is believed to be the one responsible for the incident, police said. At this time, they believe the driver was chasing someone when the accident happened.

We tracked down a woman who says she called 911 after a man involved showed up at her home.

“He woke me up he was beating on the door so hard,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified. “The guy came started beating on my door about three something this morning saying he had been shot. … He was saying, ‘Please can ya’ll help me, help me. I think they’re coming again.'”

The man said his girlfriend had probably been shot too. She called 911 and says officers arrived within minutes.