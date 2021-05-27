Ripley murder suspect arrested, TBI says

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley has been arrested by special agents.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kenneth Taylor was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant on Wednesday and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

The charge stems from a shooting during the early morning hours of May 20 in the 90 block of Sunset Drive in Ripley. The victim, Marcus Hammond, was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting was not released.