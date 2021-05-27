Ripley murder suspect arrested, TBI says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Taylor

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley has been arrested by special agents.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kenneth Taylor was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant on Wednesday and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

The charge stems from a shooting during the early morning hours of May 20 in the 90 block of Sunset Drive in Ripley. The victim, Marcus Hammond, was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News