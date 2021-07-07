Ride of Tears will use children’s hearse to put the spotlight on young crime victims in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anti-violence group Ride of Tears has organized an emergency ride through Memphis next week after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a triple shooting Sunday in North Memphis.

Friends, family hold vigil for a 7-year-old shot and killed in North Memphis.

As added shock value, the group plans to use a children’s hearse for the first time and says Memphis is not doing enough to save its kids.

“What are you going to do to prevent your baby from riding their last ride?” said Ride of Tears Founder Mary Trice. “Now, this is to all the parents, the preachers, the sisters, the brothers, the teachers this is for everybody. This is for everybody.”

Since Sunday, at least four children have been the victims of violence in Memphis. Ride to Tears hopes to raise money to help pay for the funeral of Kelby Shorty. The Vollintine Elementary student was killed in a drive-by shooting on North Montgomery during a neighborhood July 4th gathering.

Child hurt in Whitehaven shooting is fourth child injured since Sunday

“Put the guns down enough is enough,” said Kenny Lee, Vice President of Ride of Tears. “You are killing these innocent babies for no reason. It’s sad, but I also wanted to let the police director know that she is not alone. This is an organization that is here and going to stand for her and stand with her.”

The Ride of Tears will come through Memphis next Wednesday. The event begins at the Liberty Bowl at 3:30 p.m.