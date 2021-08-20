Rhythm & Roots to provide refunds after headliner Jason Isbell backs out of lineup

(Getty Images) (Photo: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion via Facebook)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of County Music’s (BCM) Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is giving patrons a refund option after headliner Jason Isbell announced he will not be performing.

Isbell’s announcement followed after Rhythm and Roots organizers revealed the event’s COVID-19 protocols, which will not require vaccination proof nor a negative novel coronavirus test.

Festival organizers made another announcement on Facebook and said that Tennessee state law prohibits the event from requiring the aforementioned information.

BCM said it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines set forth by both Tennessee and Virginia, local health departments and the CDC. Masks will be available at the gates along with additional sanitation measurements.

Tickets will be refunded upon request by emailing info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.

