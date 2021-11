Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

There were no low scores this week.

100s

Cinco De Mayor Bar & Grill Inc. – BAR

6063 Mt Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Smoothies and Fitness – FD-SRV

6041 Mt Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Taqueria Pupuseria Elizabeth

4636 Forest Oak Way Memphis, TN 38118

Huey’s – BAR

8570 HWY 51 N Millington, TN 38053

The Chicken Coop

6665 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115

Bluff City Crab

3705 Malco Way Ste 102 Memphis, TN 38125

Lynx Lair

2000 North Parkway Memphis, TN 38112