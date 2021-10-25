Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Dee O’s Seafood (BAR)
711 East Parkway Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=301FDED3-454C-4D7D-BD2F-86DF3CF7FD70
Frida’s Restaurant (Bar 2)
1718 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=2F8F1D0E-8713-456E-8F37-6B6F6B7D2C55
Team Car Café
8100 Macon Station Dr Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=2B7556AD-FA6F-475D-AD3B-58B1D0367471
Pho 4 Ever Restaurant (Bar)
1645 Bonnie Lane Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=3949E6C1-2970-4466-B360-68A07C464BDB
Sweet Toothe Me
6135 MT Moriah Ext Ste 104 Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=2888AC2C-D0D8-422E-AD6D-82FFFFB0A7D4
Dim Sum 101
8220 Dexter Ridge Cove West Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=5027D178-8617-4980-AC5B-B86702A1D113
El Mero Taco
8100 Macon Station, Ste #102 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=9E60EEEE-9358-48B0-B8D7-9AF44EE8174B
WORST:
Mandarin Wok II – 83
8023 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053
- Violations include: no paper towels at hand sink, cutting boards need to be replaced, wiping cloths not stored in sanitized solution, rusty equipment, sinks in restrooms are dirty
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C16D7294-D6AD-4BA8-85E9-EDF38AB20719
Captain D’s – 82
8342 N. Hwy 51 Millington, TN 38053
- Violations include: ice machine has mold growing in it, staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty racks, toilets not cleaned, several food containers not covered in cooler
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=04324307-A269-4695-AF81-E50CF2DF9F25
McAlister’s Deli – 78
8390 Hwy 51, N,, Suite 110 Millington, TN 3805
- Violations include: cutting boards are heavily stained, food containers not labeled, cook not wearing hair net, rusty food racks
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1711CA2A-CBCE-4B7D-93D8-6D8D8720FA51
Lenny’s Sub Shop #28 – 75
8265 Hwy. 51 N. Millington, TN 38053
- Violations include: cutting boards heavily stained, staffing wearing visors not od ball caps, wiping cloth not stored in sanitized solution, temperature violation on multiple food items
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6FC4EE98-2558-4F76-A0FA-64B1D2045B90