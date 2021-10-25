Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Dee O’s Seafood (BAR)

711 East Parkway Memphis, TN 38104

Frida’s Restaurant (Bar 2)

1718 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Team Car Café

8100 Macon Station Dr Cordova, TN 38018

Pho 4 Ever Restaurant (Bar)

1645 Bonnie Lane Cordova, TN 38016

Sweet Toothe Me

6135 MT Moriah Ext Ste 104 Memphis, TN 38115

Dim Sum 101

8220 Dexter Ridge Cove West Cordova, TN 38016

El Mero Taco

8100 Macon Station, Ste #102 Cordova, TN 38018

WORST:

Mandarin Wok II – 83

8023 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: no paper towels at hand sink, cutting boards need to be replaced, wiping cloths not stored in sanitized solution, rusty equipment, sinks in restrooms are dirty

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C16D7294-D6AD-4BA8-85E9-EDF38AB20719

Captain D’s – 82

8342 N. Hwy 51 Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: ice machine has mold growing in it, staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty racks, toilets not cleaned, several food containers not covered in cooler

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=04324307-A269-4695-AF81-E50CF2DF9F25

McAlister’s Deli – 78

8390 Hwy 51, N,, Suite 110 Millington, TN 3805

Violations include: cutting boards are heavily stained, food containers not labeled, cook not wearing hair net, rusty food racks

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1711CA2A-CBCE-4B7D-93D8-6D8D8720FA51

Lenny’s Sub Shop #28 – 75

8265 Hwy. 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: cutting boards heavily stained, staffing wearing visors not od ball caps, wiping cloth not stored in sanitized solution, temperature violation on multiple food items

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6FC4EE98-2558-4F76-A0FA-64B1D2045B90