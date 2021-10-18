Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
There were no low scores this week.
100s
Lafayette’s Music Club (Downstairs and Upstairs Bar)
2119 Madison Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=BED7205A-2605-4743-AAB3-4AAC4CC6A9DF
Tiger and Peackcock (Bar)
21 S COOPER Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=6D4347FC-4308-46BC-8194-7A905B1AD919
The Memphian Complicated Pilgrim Bar
21 S. COOPER ST. Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=A2B3FB5A-0C6A-4451-A595-4180794B6E1B
Hooter’s Bar
7535 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=F39EF24E-C99A-40B0-85DC-D6F571D3669F