Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

There were no low scores this week.

100s

Lafayette’s Music Club (Downstairs and Upstairs Bar)

2119 Madison Memphis, TN 38104

Tiger and Peackcock (Bar)

21 S COOPER Memphis, TN 38104

The Memphian Complicated Pilgrim Bar

21 S. COOPER ST. Memphis, TN 38104

Hooter’s Bar

7535 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125