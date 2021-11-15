View Previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Worst:
Chick Fil-A: 82
1230 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138
- Violations include: handwashing not observed changing tasks, oven needs cleaning, cutting board at salad station needs to be replaced
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=006C3D93-7B0D-4559-8D88-E9CE79B251B1
Perkins Restaurant: 83
1340 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138
- Violations include: handwashing did not occur changing tasks, uncovered food items in freezer, ice scoop not covered, ice buildup, wiping cloths not stored in proper concentration of sanitizer solution
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=79C93496-D948-40B0-8D2A-580620185BE3
Green Bamboo Vietnamese Restaurant: 82
990 N. Germantown Pkwy., Ste 104 Cordova, TN 38018
- Violations include: condiment bottles need labeling, no hair restraint, ice scoops stored improperly, walls need cleaning, water leak stains
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F0E3C89C-3D21-4BDD-A5D0-F24C92323269
100s:
El Porton Mexican Rest (BAR)
2095 Merchants Row Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=9C05EA2D-235F-4292-AA69-2613DBED15F7
- ** full restaurant got 87: https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=29C06B6B-C907-4801-80D9-5BAC8D06A8E2
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
6546 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=F6EDC6D9-D2A2-4AD6-89BA-5F13B5808EF6
TJ Mulligan’s Kirby (BAR)
1817 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1 Memphis, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=E68701DA-570C-4B5A-9A06-CA91B429CEC8
Blues City crab (BAR)
1571 SYCAMORE VIEW Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=DF294592-ADDD-4F62-B42D-ADFDDBD0D150
Sekisui East (BAR)
6696 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=C0BFCA0F-41F3-45B3-8255-2BA868ED743A
- ** Full restaurant: 89 https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EA40E86A-7B2E-450A-ACAD-173B21758B0A
Huey’s (BAR)
1771 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=5251C495-FCCA-47F6-8155-799C0939DB42
- Full restaurant: 98 https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=9C670D5A-692A-4726-92E5-A1B0201C9E9F
La Costa Restaurant (BAR)
5359 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=32A63AF6-B3EB-41B7-84A0-320B891B9AD0