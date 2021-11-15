View Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Worst:

Chick Fil-A: 82
1230 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138

Perkins Restaurant: 83
1340 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138

Green Bamboo Vietnamese Restaurant: 82
990 N. Germantown Pkwy., Ste 104 Cordova, TN 38018

100s:

El Porton Mexican Rest (BAR)
2095 Merchants Row Germantown, TN 38138

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
6546 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

TJ Mulligan’s Kirby (BAR)
1817 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1 Memphis, TN 38138

Blues City crab (BAR)
1571 SYCAMORE VIEW Memphis, TN 38134

Sekisui East (BAR)
6696 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38138

Huey’s (BAR)
1771 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

La Costa Restaurant (BAR)
5359 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38115