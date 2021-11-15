View Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Worst:

Chick Fil-A: 82

1230 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: handwashing not observed changing tasks, oven needs cleaning, cutting board at salad station needs to be replaced

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=006C3D93-7B0D-4559-8D88-E9CE79B251B1

Perkins Restaurant: 83

1340 S. Germantown Pkwy Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: handwashing did not occur changing tasks, uncovered food items in freezer, ice scoop not covered, ice buildup, wiping cloths not stored in proper concentration of sanitizer solution

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=79C93496-D948-40B0-8D2A-580620185BE3

Green Bamboo Vietnamese Restaurant: 82

990 N. Germantown Pkwy., Ste 104 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: condiment bottles need labeling, no hair restraint, ice scoops stored improperly, walls need cleaning, water leak stains

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F0E3C89C-3D21-4BDD-A5D0-F24C92323269

100s:

El Porton Mexican Rest (BAR)

2095 Merchants Row Germantown, TN 38138

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=9C05EA2D-235F-4292-AA69-2613DBED15F7

** full restaurant got 87: https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=29C06B6B-C907-4801-80D9-5BAC8D06A8E2

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

6546 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

TJ Mulligan’s Kirby (BAR)

1817 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1 Memphis, TN 38138

Blues City crab (BAR)

1571 SYCAMORE VIEW Memphis, TN 38134

Sekisui East (BAR)

6696 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38138

Huey’s (BAR)

1771 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

La Costa Restaurant (BAR)

5359 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38115