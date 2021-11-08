View Previous Restaurant Report Cards



Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Worst:

MEMPHIS INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY: 82

1245 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: handwashing sink is not accessible, improper holding temps, clean spoons in a dirty holder, water filter is busted and leaking

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1073B709-9C59-4AA0-9851-4418FC12684A

CHINA SPRING: 83

1204 N.Houston Levee Suite 101 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no paper towels at hand sink, dented cans, floors are dirty, equipment needs to be cleaned

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D1C48F7A-CAAC-439C-BE72-69AB0E205BC7

100s:

US DONUTS

1168 N HOUSTON LEVEE RD STE 101 Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=03C6936C-2131-4FFC-BABC-5161A8925B16

BUBBLE BANG

420 S GERMANTOWN PKWY Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=413D8B4F-3D48-49B8-95D6-15D03EFF8E81

PORTALES (BAR)

420 S. Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=64C53FFB-55DE-4F47-B2F8-21FC258F4B07

EL MEZCAL

694 N. Germantown Pkwy, STE 48 Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=AA60CA7C-BE21-41A5-B1C2-E5AD456283A4

STARBUCKS (ST JUDE)

262 Danny Thomas Pl, Mail Stop 211 Memphis, TN 38105

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=574AF44A-4454-4C05-B0DE-97BA821F8CCE

THE ESPLANADE BAR

901 Cordova Station Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=779097D4-DB01-4F0A-B628-D2F3B3B6201B

TACO BELL

3233 N THOMAS Memphis, TN 38127

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=52F321C8-332A-4EA3-9D64-D1DBF364FAC7

ROCKIN NUTRITION

680 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Ste. 40 Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=097C583B-3342-4DD8-A594-AAAAE9659481