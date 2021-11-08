View Previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Worst:
MEMPHIS INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY: 82
- 1245 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016
- Violations include: handwashing sink is not accessible, improper holding temps, clean spoons in a dirty holder, water filter is busted and leaking
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1073B709-9C59-4AA0-9851-4418FC12684A
CHINA SPRING: 83
- 1204 N.Houston Levee Suite 101 Cordova, TN 38018
- Violations include: no paper towels at hand sink, dented cans, floors are dirty, equipment needs to be cleaned
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D1C48F7A-CAAC-439C-BE72-69AB0E205BC7
100s:
US DONUTS
- 1168 N HOUSTON LEVEE RD STE 101 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=03C6936C-2131-4FFC-BABC-5161A8925B16
BUBBLE BANG
- 420 S GERMANTOWN PKWY Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=413D8B4F-3D48-49B8-95D6-15D03EFF8E81
PORTALES (BAR)
- 420 S. Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=64C53FFB-55DE-4F47-B2F8-21FC258F4B07
EL MEZCAL
- 694 N. Germantown Pkwy, STE 48 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=AA60CA7C-BE21-41A5-B1C2-E5AD456283A4
STARBUCKS (ST JUDE)
- 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Mail Stop 211 Memphis, TN 38105
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=574AF44A-4454-4C05-B0DE-97BA821F8CCE
THE ESPLANADE BAR
- 901 Cordova Station Dr. Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=779097D4-DB01-4F0A-B628-D2F3B3B6201B
TACO BELL
- 3233 N THOMAS Memphis, TN 38127
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=52F321C8-332A-4EA3-9D64-D1DBF364FAC7
ROCKIN NUTRITION
- 680 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Ste. 40 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=097C583B-3342-4DD8-A594-AAAAE9659481