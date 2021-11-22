Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest Scores:
Moondance Grill – 83
1730 S Germantown Road, Suite 117 Germantown, TN 38138
Observations include: shelf stock records missing for 90 days, several items in the salad bar were in the “danger zone.”
KOHESIAN – 82
1730 S Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138
Observations include: date missing on prepared food, ice machine needs cleaning, current permit not posted or most recent inspection not posted.
100s:
Electric Tiger, tattoo parlor
748 N White station Memphis, TN 38122
Hampton Inn- Food Service
1680 S Germantown Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138
La Fogata Restaurant (Bar)
3705 Malco Way, Memphis, TN 38115
Christian Brothers High School
5900 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120
Lucy Elementary School
6269 Amherst Millington, TN 38053
Garibaldi’s Taqueria
5967 Knight Arnold Memphis, TN 38115
Popcorn Vault
2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138
Crosswind Elementary School
831 W. Shelton RD Collierville, TN 38017
Collierville Middle School
580 Quinn RD Collierville, TN 38017
Tae Tae’s
243 W. Brooks Road Memphis, TN 38109
Starbucks
6019 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120
Take Two Nutrition
6732 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115