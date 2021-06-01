Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 24 – June 1

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest Scores
Dixie Queen: 82
- 4062 S. Third St. Memphis, TN 38109
- Violations include: drink machines need cleaning, food observed stored on floor in kitchen, deep freezer not in good repair, restroom needs cleaning, no hot water in restroom
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=49CA10DD-5C70-42DA-9594-3850F09B3633
100s
Popcorn Vault
- 2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C3FFF3FB-D95C-4578-918E-FD9F8706CA2B
Mac Daddy
- 1000 Nolan Lane Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9081B985-99E4-40F4-8078-D5AC50E781A8
Key’s Treats
- 3133 MONTERREY SQ Memphis, TN 38111
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C9BBB14B-E122-45F6-8316-591401CB7C9C
C and K Concession Catering
- 8363 Phillipson Way Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E9CE6A9A-4032-4C3C-B91B-6C0692B8EDF3