Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 7-14

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES
SECOND LINE – 83 (FOLLOW UP SCORE)
- 2144 Monroe Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CEFB509D-9B3E-4B9C-B94C-D9F9A3D290E5
100s:
ROCK N DOUGH BAR
- 1769 N. GERMANTOWN PKWY STE 102 Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=13463E49-C859-495B-A2AE-6E51BEBA0ACA
FIVE GUY’S BURGERS
- 6600 STAGE RD STE 137 Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=75157F1F-0EC0-4664-A0BB-A30383D05311
ARRIVE HOTEL – LONG SHOT
- 477 S MAIN STREET Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DEEA172F-55A4-4125-AECB-896521504D50
THE OLD DAISY THEATER
- 329 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D473A721-20DC-4117-AF92-AD108142BDBF
TOKYO GRILL
- 2801 KIRBY RD Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6B2AE4BD-0F1D-44AB-89BB-958A0054A3B7
MISS CRUMPY’S
- 1099 AZALIA ST Memphis, TN 38106
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=ED9CD999-1D7A-498E-B86F-8AA9B8D68ADC
CHARDONNAY BISTRO AND WINE BAR (BAR)
- 4205 HACKS CROSS RD Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DA9C2CE4-3D7D-48F2-BB2D-6952CD171542
BAIN BBQ MOBILE
- 65 N. Willett Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E453E2EB-5183-4ECF-B128-109D32B0F2B0