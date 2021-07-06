Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 28-July 6

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST
Wimpy’s Burgers and Fries – 77
7424 US Highway 64, Suite 121 Memphis
- Violations include: cell phone on prep table where onions were cut, a lot of personal drinks, staff did not wash hands before switching tasks, microwave is dirty, floor inside the walk in cooler is dirty
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=699C27D9-DFF8-4F86-80C1-61FFEAEAA5C7
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – 78
6780 Stage Road, Memphis
- Violations include: employee had a cigarette and bottle water at a prep area, manager on duty could not demonstrate simple duties and knowledge, no paper towels at hand sink, flies in the kitchen, employee picked up something off the floor in his gloves and then did not change gloves, debris is on the dumpster floor
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=72E0FB25-B963-424A-924B-EAED5B37D076
100s:
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Spirits
10211 Collierville Rd. Collierville
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B72D24DF-BEAC-4C00-AB86-2CC5D44716A7
Colonial Country Club Mixed Grill Upstairs and Downstairs Bars
2736 Countrywood Pkwy Cordova
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0487C65E-9271-4487-B780-67645318F7C4
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=691DBDC4-1BE8-44FB-BF83-0D6639B68B83
Pueblo Viejo Mexican Restaurant and Buffet (Bar)
3750 Hacks Cross Road, Suite 105, Memphis
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6A655AC8-CB88-452B-ABE8-BA27DD36CE11
Ms B’s Sub Shop
1256 Getwell Road, Memphis
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8C1DE9EB-610F-40C2-861C-A95130D88386
Jasper’s
1450 Gaither, Memphis
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FB503C20-3629-4C4C-AFA2-FE245B4B5D7A
Osaka
2200 N. Germantown Parkway #101, Cordova
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=06A06E9E-B3D4-4D4E-93A2-ECA5C271D64A
Cousins Mane Lobster
374 Military Road, Collierville
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B1B6F811-73B7-498B-A67A-7A407A4737FC
Treatz on the Streetz
5481 Pine Oak Lane, Bartlett
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6E84EDA8-B195-41F2-A65F-5FC5BCC039DA
Yum Yums Gourmet Popcorn
7041 E. Shelby Drive, Suite 115, Memphis
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=878448D4-6B8F-4300-ADC3-BC8A1907DF71
Jody’s Donut Bakery
1996 Houston Levee Rd., Ste. 102 Collierville
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=43A787F7-0C1A-4BC4-9F14-AEC537DE7DEC
Golden China Restaurant
1160 S. Bellevue Memphis
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E74B3E71-89A4-436F-9E1A-79C88F262E3D