Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 28-July 6

Restaurant Report Card
LOWEST

Wimpy’s Burgers and Fries – 77
7424 US Highway 64, Suite 121 Memphis

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – 78
6780 Stage Road, Memphis

100s:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Spirits
10211 Collierville Rd. Collierville

Colonial Country Club Mixed Grill Upstairs and Downstairs Bars
2736 Countrywood Pkwy Cordova

Pueblo Viejo Mexican Restaurant and Buffet (Bar)
3750 Hacks Cross Road, Suite 105, Memphis

Ms B’s Sub Shop
1256 Getwell Road, Memphis

Jasper’s
1450 Gaither, Memphis

Osaka
2200 N. Germantown Parkway #101, Cordova

Cousins Mane Lobster
374 Military Road, Collierville

Treatz on the Streetz
5481 Pine Oak Lane, Bartlett

Yum Yums Gourmet Popcorn
7041 E. Shelby Drive, Suite 115, Memphis

Jody’s Donut Bakery
1996 Houston Levee Rd., Ste. 102 Collierville

Golden China Restaurant
1160 S. Bellevue Memphis

