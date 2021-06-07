Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 1-7

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST:
SAKURA JAPANESE RESTAURANT- 83
- 2060-62 West St. Germantown, TN 38138
- Violations include: mold in ice machine, no hand cleanser, improperly stored toxic item, unclean storage shelves
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DCCDBBC8-79C8-438C-9390-BCC8A631E389
RESTAURANT IRIS- 68
- 2146 Monroe Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: food employees improperly drinking, improper storage of fresh eggs over raw veal, flying insects, no hair restraints, food items on floor, warewashing facility not maintained, accumulation of dust, grease, dirt and food
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7E5D88C8-0FBA-47FF-83F4-B01CF5F38322
SECOND LINE – 77
- 2144 Monroe Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: no single towels at handwashing sink, no labels on working food containers, no date marking system for RTE foods, improper handling of raw shrimp and raw crawfish, inadequate lighting, accumulation of dust, dirt, etc.
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=188C1AF2-31EE-42B5-BA37-645E3A7A2336
AIN’T IT THE LIFE MOBILE UNIT – 73
- 10640 CHAPEL HILL ROAD LOCAL PERMIT #2157 Arlington, TN 38002
- Violations include: owner/operator has no ideal about food safety and the aspects of toxic items storage and testing, no test strips for sanitized solution testing
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=87815CEC-6CF8-4D3C-9282-4A8EBF098A59
100s:
901 PIZZA
- 6155 POPLAR AVE Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=823CDEF6-F24F-4121-A6A7-472B852D4171
DIM SUM 101
- 8220 DEXTER RIDGE COVE WEST Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1E14BF15-1AEA-4FD8-A6D9-C2740EED80EE
LOS CABOS OF GERMANTOWN – BAR
- 2037 EXETER SUITE #2 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DC2FFE66-75E3-49D6-944C-C8D7C62403D5
WENDY’S
- 2845 Kirby Parkway Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BF1CCF78-65A8-42F0-9535-E5855FEA88A9