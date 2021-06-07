Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 1-7

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST:

SAKURA JAPANESE RESTAURANT- 83

RESTAURANT IRIS- 68

SECOND LINE – 77

AIN’T IT THE LIFE MOBILE UNIT – 73

100s:

901 PIZZA

DIM SUM 101

LOS CABOS OF GERMANTOWN – BAR

WENDY’S

