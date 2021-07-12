Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 6-12

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST:
Automatic Slim’s – 78
83 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: cutting boards need replacing, microwave and can opener need cleaning, kitchen staff had no hair restraint, grill needs cleaning, prep cooler needs cleaning, deep freezer has ice buildup, floor and walls need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=63CF49B7-3E99-418C-9F53-D2591684DCC5
Margaritas – 83
97 S. Second St Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: one hand washing sink has no hot water, hand washing sink has pumping issue, working thermometer needed in walk in fridge, food items not reaching cold holding temp
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FFE54703-A946-4605-9377-EE53781319B9
Subway #4199 – 83
3439 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: violation not corrected like replacing cutting boards and maintaining food prep line
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CCE214F0-5FAD-4BBC-93FE-5538526F486A
100s:
Golden China Restaurant
1160 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38106
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E74B3E71-89A4-436F-9E1A-79C88F262E3D
Lambs and Ivy – Food
1185 Macon View Dr. Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=01BAE1C5-F1A0-4DB9-878B-0C3DBFA92B6A
Hilton Garden Inn (Greyhound)
201 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BE05F207-FC39-40C1-A3DE-F4A57633B2A2
Memphis Sports Pub, The (Bar)
5012-d Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B2A99907-8109-4C6B-B5A7-B5E92D094DF1
Menchie’s
7706 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=51932A14-A868-4DAA-8477-2B338E657B51
Another Broken Egg Café Bar
6063 PARK AVE. Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DF17ED45-AD51-4E32-B0A0-0A6AEF6E6D37
Wang’s Mandarin (Bar)
6065 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DAE4CB41-10E8-43DC-B40F-C95687109620
Live from the Kitchen (MU)
4190 Indian Brook Cove, Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E8B54208-C164-407E-B5D5-8D130822DD0A
The Peabody (Lobby Bar)
149 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38108
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DF8280C1-597D-4A18-8DB5-D1A061973EC2
Hotel Napoleon- Bar
179 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A8B625F6-DDFF-489C-83FB-EC95C000F013
Corner Bar (The Peabody)
149 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EFAE9C92-A379-4732-8E32-7620396E2A60
Smooth Taste Italian Ice Push Cart
4201 Old Forest Road, Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CA60E371-8ACD-46DC-8B17-0FA9BC2278E0