Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 6-12

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST:

Automatic Slim’s – 78
83 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103

Margaritas – 83
97 S. Second St Memphis, TN 38103

Subway #4199 – 83
3439 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

100s:

Golden China Restaurant
1160 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38106

Lambs and Ivy – Food
1185 Macon View Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Hilton Garden Inn (Greyhound)
201 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Sports Pub, The (Bar)
5012-d Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Menchie’s
7706 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38125

Another Broken Egg Café Bar
6063 PARK AVE. Memphis, TN 38119

Wang’s Mandarin (Bar)
6065 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38119

Live from the Kitchen (MU)
4190 Indian Brook Cove, Memphis, TN 38125

The Peabody (Lobby Bar)
149 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Hotel Napoleon- Bar
179 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Corner Bar (The Peabody)
149 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Smooth Taste Italian Ice Push Cart
4201 Old Forest Road, Memphis, TN 38125

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Fire Train Joins Fight Against Salt Fire in Shasta County

Smoke Clouds Sky in Central California as River Fire Grows to 4,000 Acres

Death toll rises to 94 with 22 unaccounted for in Surfside recovery efforts

Mother hopes for answers after 3-year-old son dies after dental procedure

18 men arrested amid human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill

Suspect arrested in 2010 double murder

More News