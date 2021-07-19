Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 13-19

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Worst:
Tastee Bar-B-Que – 75
- 1028 E.Brooks Rd. Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: hand washing sink has no hot water or paper towels, pan of molded food observed in the walk-in fridge, no date marking observed, exterior of drink machine needs cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D754F157-B6C9-4521-AFFC-3F545227C964
Jimmy Johns- 81
- 7801 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125
- Violations include: no date marking on deli meat, bottles of chemicals not labeled, no hair restraint, no paper towels in women’s restroom, no sanitizing test strips for three compartment sink
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D3D911F2-CFC0-4680-86BF-19B16EB5442C
El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & Grill – 67
- 2617 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112
- Violations include: dirty dishes, food works are not using proper handwashing techniques, raw marinated chicken wings stored on top of ready to eat salsa, no date marking system, flies in food prep area, no proper hair restraints
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F3DF3E40-6978-46C3-9C97-AA604C6090C2
Sonic Drive-In – 75
- 2460 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112
- Violations include: food workers eating/drinking in food prep area, black mold in daytime ice machine, improper old holding temperatures on sliced tomatoes, bag of lettuce exceeded the discard date, flies in food prep area, food items stored on floor, no proper hair restraints
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D0AB36B5-A69A-48E2-A485-744B703466B9
100s
Bass Pro fudge Shop
- 1 BASS PRO DRIVE Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0CFD37E1-C9C8-452B-BDD1-710B619FF01F
Arnold’s Bar-B-Que
- 6721 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EDC996A2-829C-4523-8BB5-3489FE9ED9A7
Alex Farm Smoked Chicken Salad
- 4780 Riverdale Rd Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=517E9948-2E6E-4489-9F10-4CEB7FFFC5C8
US Donuts
- 1168 N HOUSTON LEVEE RD STE 101 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3BC388F7-7065-44F1-BD28-F7654403D16A
Tacos Don Regio
- 6507 Wildwind Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5720A206-1E1C-4E2F-90FD-F7850F2BBF2B
Crossroads- Bar
- 250 N MAIN Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0B854CCC-2677-4F44-8237-EE1D3F42C725
Stage 64 Lounge (Bar)
- 7041 HWY 64, SUITE #107 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=44623D6B-5A04-4263-A08D-CA91AE333500