Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, July 13-19

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Worst:

Tastee Bar-B-Que – 75

Jimmy Johns- 81

El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & Grill – 67

Sonic Drive-In – 75

100s

Bass Pro fudge Shop

Arnold’s Bar-B-Que

Alex Farm Smoked Chicken Salad

US Donuts

Tacos Don Regio

Crossroads- Bar

Stage 64 Lounge (Bar)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Crews free man from ditch

90-year-old man to walk 3,600 miles to help kids fight cancer

Biden pushes for infrastructure deal as economy rebounds

EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Security guard shot

Tree down in South Memphis

More News