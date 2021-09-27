Restaurant Report Card September 21-27

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



WORST

Checker’s #6230 – 77

844 Poplar Memphis, TN 38105



Violations include: no paper towels by hand washing sink, ice machine needs cleaning, no hair restraint, fan has buildup and needs cleaning, roach observed crawling on top of ice machine near gloves



https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3097E779-0855-46A5-A88D-87C410396FAF

Comidas Tipicus – FD-Srv – 77

5721 RALEIGH LAGRANGE Memphis, TN 38134



Violations include: female employee drying hands on dirty wash cloth, some food not stored at right temp, dirty interior microwaves and coolers, water leaking from hand sink, dirty/wet floor, dirty equipment



https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=72AE4475-E7C0-460C-9AE3-97DD638D355C

100s:

Hot N Heavy Dogs

1163 HUNTERS GREEN CIRCLE SOUTH Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=6ED94174-D15E-49C3-8BF8-53C4D8295B16

Parker’s water Ice (Mobile Unit)

7825 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=C831FC22-673D-45A3-82FD-F1C7EE7AC699

Louisiana Creole Kitchen

204 WESLEY FOREST PLACE NORTH Memphis, TN 38109

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=DBE7F3CB-2D11-43FD-8564-30CAE37130B8



Subway 28532

2809 Kirby Rd., Suite #111 Memphis, TN 38119

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=DAEE58A2-C1FD-4CAF-96BF-4379644559E1