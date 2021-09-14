Restaurant Report Card Sept 7 – 13

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week’s select restaurants are locations that made all 100s.

100s:

Lemoyne-Owen College Cafeteria
807 Walker Ave. Memphis, TN 38126

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=67D7B33C-BFF3-4E45-821F-F5AFD9B3C46F

Westin Hotel Lobby Bar
170 Lt. George W. Lee Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=D7C2A0CF-DE8E-488E-9938-9C181CBEB6E2

Dave and Busters (BAR)
2751 Wolf Creek Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=ACA7D2CD-5C63-47E1-97E4-7B4AA7CBBC51

A&R BBQ #2
3721 Hickory Hill Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=30980AE2-069F-40AC-AD4C-C667495DB6C6

