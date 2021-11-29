Previous Restaurant Report Cards



Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Low Scores:



Margaritas – 65

8507 Highway 51 N, Suite 112 Millington, TN 38053



Violations include: “Facility person in charge has no clue of food sanitation and does not recognize improper conditions and practice, no soap and paper towels at hand sink in both bar and kitchen area, no date marking system, glass cleaner and drink mix stored on the same shelf, no visible thermometer in floor cooler, roaches viewed in dishwasher area, plastic cup and bowl used as scoop stored inside bulk sugar container, wiping cloth stored on faucet and not in sanitized solution, clean dishes and utensils stored on dirty surface, rusty equipment present in facility, no test strips for chlorine sanitizer, dirty equipment exterior throughout facility, and dumpster left open”



Economy Hotel – 77

3896 Lamar Ave Memphis, TN 38118



Violations include: “Dumpster missing lids, fire extinguisher outdated, Room 107 missing evacuation plan, shower liner stained and freezer was dirty, Room 100 window broken, hangars missing, mattress stained, mattress pad missing, hallway carpet stained throughout the hotel”



Baskin Robbins – 80

4758 Navy Rd. Millington, TN 38053



Violations include: “Ice machine has black mold growth inside of it, thermometer in reach in cooler reading 0° F. Real temperature was 36° F, staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty can opener on exterior surface, food equipment is dirty with food residue and food deposit”



Chili’s – 84

8526 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053



Violations include: “Food containers throughout are missing labels, cook/prep staff not wearing hair restraint, utensils stored not inverted, rusty equipment found in food cook area, equipment exterior throughout facility are highly contaminated with food splatter, spillage residue, caked on decayed food matter and stuck on food deposit, faucet in large sink area does not work, and Facility walls and ceiling are dirty and has been on previous inspections.”

100s:



#1 CHINESE KITCHEN

1219 Getwell Rd Memphis, TN 38111



CHANGING HANDS

4826 Cromwell Memphis, TN 38118

Southern Hands Family Dining

6025 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

HAMPTON INN – Food Service

1680 S Germantown Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138