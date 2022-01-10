Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest:



Applebee’s #82002 – 73 (Follow-up, original post is here)

2890 Bartlett Blvd Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: Lack of supervision or person in charge to demonstrate knowledge and perform duties, improper hand washing, food-contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized, prevention of food contamination both during food preparation, storage and display as well as personal cleanliness, wiping cloths were not properly used or stored. Utensils, equipment, linens and single-use/single service products need to be stored properly, gloves used properly, food and non-food contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed/constructed and used, sewage and water waste disposal, garbage/trash properly disposed, maintaining clean facilities, and no current permit posted.



Red Fish (Kitchen) – 82

9915 Highway 64 (Stage Road) Arlington, TN 38002

Violations include: Items need to be removed from hand sink and paper towels need to be provided, need to provide sanitizer at dishmachine, improper storage of washcloths, to-go containers and utensils stored improperly, cutting boards were dirty and needed replacement. Counters, equipment near hand sink and dishwashing machine needed cleaning, hot water was not available at hand sink near sushi area, air gap needed in ice bin cola fountain. Kitchen floors, walls around dish machine all needed cleaning, mops and brooms needed proper storage.



Burger King #7206 – 83

6869 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115

(Note: several priority violations were found during this inspection)

Violations include: No person in charge was available on site at time of inspection, open bag of cheetos were left on a food tray counter in the kitchen, paper towel dispensers not working, pink mold found inside ice machine, food-contact surfaces need cleaning.



Church’s Fried Chicken #309 – 83

2304 Chelsea Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Violations include: paper towels not provided, uncovered raw chicken was inside the walk-in cooler, fried chicken cooked to 118 degrees, inoperable prep cooler, thermometers not provided in prep cooler, ammonia testing strips not provided, dirty prep tables and interior of freezers, dirty equipment, inoperable equipment, brooms and mops must be stored properly, and current permit must be posted conspicuously.



Kentucky Fried Chicken #069 – 88

8995 Highway 64 E. Lakeland, TN 38002

Violations include: lack of soap at hand sink on cookline, walk-ins need thermometers, door sweep needs to be provided to protect outer openings, sugar bag left open without lid, pans stacked improperly, 3 comp sink water was dirty, hot water needed at back hand sink, mop and broom storage as well as dirty floors and walls, light shields needed inside walk-in and current food permit must be posted.



Inspector’s note: 2019 permit posted and peroxide was used as disinfectant.



100s:

VFW Post #7175 – Main Bar (Follow-up score)

4681 Cuba Millington Rd. Memphis, TN 38053



Bright Minds Child Care

3475 N. Watkins St. Memphis, TN 38127



Smoothies with a Purpose

8950 Highway 64, Suite 114 Arlington, TN 38002



Domino’s Pizza #5442

7464 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125



Subway #5234

4730 Riverdale, Suite #1 Memphis, TN 38141



Mike’s Hot Wings & Such

6825 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115



McEwen’s On Monroe (Bar)

120 Monroe Ave Memphis, TN 38103



Germantown Elementary School

2730 Cross Country Ln Germantown, TN 38138