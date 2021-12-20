Previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Low Scores:
Subway – 73
1674 Whitten Road, Ste 105 Memphis, TN 38134
Violations include: Employee not wearing proper hair restraint, Thermometer broken in prep cooler, Food not maintained at 41º, Observed employee drinking in food prep area, Prep cooler on serving line not working properly, Chemicals improperly stored on hand sink and in drink station area.
Jr Fish & Chicken – 78
4109 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
Violations include: Roach present at the restaurant, Build up of black mold found inside ice machine, Walk in freezer is cluttered with boxes and shipment, Workers did not wear hair restraint, Several employee foods are stored throughout the prep cooler, The restroom is not clean. The toilet is clogged, Floor tiles missing in the lobby.
Krystal – 80
4395 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
Violations include: Ice machine has black mold, Food employees are not wearing hair restraint, Grits splattered on the wall and cooler in the kitchen, Ceiling tile dusty in food prep area, Debris and trash found on the floor in both restroom, Grease build up behind the grill, Sink is overfilled due to disposal of food debris.
Sidecar Cafe – 85
2194 Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133
Violations include: Observed gnats in food prep area, Condiment & prep cooler not working properly, Build up on equipment in food prep area, Build up in the dishwashing area, Thermometer not accurate in pizza prep cooler, Wet cups being stacked in dishwashing area.
100’s
Rizzo’s – Bar
492 S Main St Memphis, Tn 38103
Highlander Pub – Bar
78 N. Main Street Collierville, Tn 38017
Subway #3819
4405 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, Tn 38116
Slider Inn South Main (Patio Bar)
363 Mulberry Street Memphis, Tn 38103
Best Wings Of Memphis
3995 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, Tn 38116
Mi Tierra Colombia Restaurant Bar
5883 Summer Ave. Memphis, Tn 38134
Memphis Mary At Stop 345 – Bar
345 Madison Ave. Memphis, Tn 38103
Curry N Jerk
128 Monroe Ave Memphis, Tn 38103
Rook & Raven Coffee Shop
2821 N. Houston Levee Cordova, Tn 38016
Rock N Roll Cafe Bar
3855 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, Tn 38116
The Nine Thai And Sushi- Bar
121 Union Ave Memphis, Tn 38103
117 Prime- Bar
117 Union Ave Memphis, Tn 38103
Vernon’s Smokehouse
1126 Craft Rd Memphis, Tn 38116
Sekisui Pacific Rim
4724 Poplar Memphis, Tn 38117
Deia’s Sub Shop
2381 Elvis Presley Ste B Memphis, Tn 38106
Minnie Mae’s Sweets
1126 Craft Rd Memphis, Tn 38116
Island Queen
45 Riverside Dr. Memphis, Tn 38103
Memphis Queen
45 Riverside Dr. Memphis, Tn 38103
901 Tasty’s (Mu)
4088 Claudette Ave Memphis, Tn 38118