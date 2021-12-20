Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Low Scores:

Subway – 73

1674 Whitten Road, Ste 105 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: Employee not wearing proper hair restraint, Thermometer broken in prep cooler, Food not maintained at 41º, Observed employee drinking in food prep area, Prep cooler on serving line not working properly, Chemicals improperly stored on hand sink and in drink station area.

Jr Fish & Chicken – 78

4109 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: Roach present at the restaurant, Build up of black mold found inside ice machine, Walk in freezer is cluttered with boxes and shipment, Workers did not wear hair restraint, Several employee foods are stored throughout the prep cooler, The restroom is not clean. The toilet is clogged, Floor tiles missing in the lobby.

Krystal – 80

4395 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: Ice machine has black mold, Food employees are not wearing hair restraint, Grits splattered on the wall and cooler in the kitchen, Ceiling tile dusty in food prep area, Debris and trash found on the floor in both restroom, Grease build up behind the grill, Sink is overfilled due to disposal of food debris.

Sidecar Cafe – 85

2194 Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: Observed gnats in food prep area, Condiment & prep cooler not working properly, Build up on equipment in food prep area, Build up in the dishwashing area, Thermometer not accurate in pizza prep cooler, Wet cups being stacked in dishwashing area.

100’s

Rizzo’s – Bar

492 S Main St Memphis, Tn 38103



Highlander Pub – Bar

78 N. Main Street Collierville, Tn 38017



Subway #3819

4405 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, Tn 38116

Slider Inn South Main (Patio Bar)

363 Mulberry Street Memphis, Tn 38103

Best Wings Of Memphis

3995 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, Tn 38116

Mi Tierra Colombia Restaurant Bar

5883 Summer Ave. Memphis, Tn 38134

Memphis Mary At Stop 345 – Bar

345 Madison Ave. Memphis, Tn 38103

Curry N Jerk

128 Monroe Ave Memphis, Tn 38103

Rook & Raven Coffee Shop

2821 N. Houston Levee Cordova, Tn 38016

Rock N Roll Cafe Bar

3855 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, Tn 38116

The Nine Thai And Sushi- Bar

121 Union Ave Memphis, Tn 38103

117 Prime- Bar

117 Union Ave Memphis, Tn 38103

Vernon’s Smokehouse

1126 Craft Rd Memphis, Tn 38116

Sekisui Pacific Rim

4724 Poplar Memphis, Tn 38117

Deia’s Sub Shop

2381 Elvis Presley Ste B Memphis, Tn 38106

Minnie Mae’s Sweets

1126 Craft Rd Memphis, Tn 38116

Island Queen

45 Riverside Dr. Memphis, Tn 38103

Memphis Queen

45 Riverside Dr. Memphis, Tn 38103

901 Tasty’s (Mu)

4088 Claudette Ave Memphis, Tn 38118