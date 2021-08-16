Restaurant Report card, August 10 – 16

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Westy’s: 71
346 N. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E2CD619E-C521-4F06-8EAB-DF7261B85953
Jr’s Fish and Chicken: 83
2200 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=ED693BF5-38D7-4077-B4A7-F5A2E5A4F1D4
Renee’s Sandwich shop: 80
202 G. E. Patterson Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7416848E-1729-408F-AB64-819B423CA941
- Violations include: improper food item storage, working thermometer needed in reach in cooler.
Comidas Tipicus: 77
5721 RALEIGH LAGRANGE Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F3708029-8459-433B-BC67-4565D55038ED
- Violations include: observed insect in the rice scoop inside the bin, flies in the kitchen.
Pools were also listed on this inspection:
Belle Harbour On Island Drive: 83
100s:
Outback Steak House- BAR
1110 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A86A8307-AE67-44DC-A548-C2480A6F223C
Dipsticle
694 N GERMANTOWN PKWY #60 Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=70AB9D8A-603F-4437-A873-D9D4DF4578E3
Raw Girl #3
150 Peabody Ste. #118 Memphis, TN 38103