Restaurant Report card, August 10 – 16

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.


Westy’s: 71
346 N. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103


Jr’s Fish and Chicken: 83
2200 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127


Renee’s Sandwich shop: 80
202 G. E. Patterson Ave. Memphis, TN 38103


Comidas Tipicus: 77
5721 RALEIGH LAGRANGE Memphis, TN 38134


Pools were also listed on this inspection:

Belle Harbour On Island Drive: 83

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CC04710E-E859-4863-8D9D-64A7C4FBDD26


Uptown Square Apartments: 82

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0F4D6E11-3B6F-4499-AACF-E56E4F7865CD


100s:


Outback Steak House- BAR
1110 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018


Dipsticle
694 N GERMANTOWN PKWY #60 Cordova, TN 38016


Raw Girl #3
150 Peabody Ste. #118 Memphis, TN 38103

