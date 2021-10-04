Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES
Happy Mexican – 74
7935 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125
- Violations include: utensil and trash found in handwashing sink, coolers above 41F, roach found, food found on the ground, parking lot full of trash
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5DA920EA-BEEB-4E23-91CF-E2812E2D7AA0
Harold’s Fish – 79
4510 MILLBRANCH Memphis, TN 38116
Violations include: raw food stored over cooked food, spoiled/discolored ground in cooler, rusty shelves
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D30C4C13-241E-4294-8E3C-D2130D39F92A
100s
Brendalay Grill Bar
#16259 QUINTARD STREET Arlington, 38002
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=21D8FE5A-EEF3-4F27-BDA0-7F2FC23F8B74
Rizzi Pizza & Paradisio Pub
6230 Greenlee St., Ste. #4 Arlington, TN 38002
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=BFEBFFB8-09E1-4755-8F1F-4D55A9D64D4B
Los Cobos Seafood Bar and Grill (BAR)
6542 Quince Memphis, TN 38119
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=39C41194-9A88-4C6B-A33D-38AC200A1DE2
BurgerIM (BAR)
569 S HIGHLAND Memphis, TN 38111
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=1D5FF4F3-EA1B-433D-B62C-FE868A1688A8
Pizza Hut
6532 Quince Memphis, TN 38119
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=AEA1204A-B570-4B36-8583-CF283FFF7A6A
El Toro Loco (BAR)
2809 KIRBY ROAD Memphis, TN 38119
https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=7558FF76-8FDD-46A2-A780-D91996BEC244