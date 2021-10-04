Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES

Happy Mexican – 74

7935 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: utensil and trash found in handwashing sink, coolers above 41F, roach found, food found on the ground, parking lot full of trash

Harold’s Fish – 79

4510 MILLBRANCH Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: raw food stored over cooked food, spoiled/discolored ground in cooler, rusty shelves

100s

Brendalay Grill Bar

#16259 QUINTARD STREET Arlington, 38002

Rizzi Pizza & Paradisio Pub

6230 Greenlee St., Ste. #4 Arlington, TN 38002

Los Cobos Seafood Bar and Grill (BAR)

6542 Quince Memphis, TN 38119

BurgerIM (BAR)

569 S HIGHLAND Memphis, TN 38111

Pizza Hut

6532 Quince Memphis, TN 38119

El Toro Loco (BAR)

2809 KIRBY ROAD Memphis, TN 38119

