Restaurant Report Card August 17 – 23

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

WORST:
Church’s Fried Chicken #1020: 70
2237 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127

Violations include: bags of raw chicken stored on top of cardboard boxes, flies/gnats present, signs of rodent activity, employee not wearing hair restraint, foul odor inside walk-in cooler, strong/foul odor in warewashing area

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=90D4147F-88E2-46A9-9502-52A626E8A9B4

Egg King Café: 82
4458 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: worn cutting board, coffee filters uncovered on counter, ice build up, dirty floor in food prep area, vent a hood filter dirty

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=52A16295-245E-49C4-92CD-1017BB0E6D76

100s:

Lenny’s Sub Shop #67
5643 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5C83EB16-7481-4ECF-BF19-77EA94D93EB2

Crosstown Arts Bar
1350 CONCOURSE AVE Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B2312610-EA08-41C2-82FA-9B6DDD07E771

The Mighty Olive
4615 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8B4F19B3-6EBF-4F83-B2AC-2810EC95A7C2

Murphy’s Bar and Grill (bar)
1589 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EBFD5C16-2B8B-4469-97F6-4666ACC7396C

Casa Mexicana (bar)
535 PERKINS EXTD #101 Memphis, TN 38117

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=917C2978-64A1-4275-9411-8D5AC4601A87

Subway
2838 Hickory Hill, Ste 3 Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EF38B836-7EA0-47C5-A471-AF8CA18A4E79

Burger King
6428 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EB819AC0-1FBC-4BFA-BE99-0E4DAFD51E64

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

