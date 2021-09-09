Restaurant health inspection scores, Aug. 24-Sept. 6

Click here to view previous Restaurant Report Cards
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST
Robata: 81
2116 Madison Ave.
- Observed an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on food contact surfaces. Observed an accumulation of food particles on shelving.
- Thermometers were not provided in all refrigeration.
- Working food containers not properly labeled.
- Cockroach Infestation. Observed live cockroaches of every stage of development crawling on the wall and floor in dishmachine area. Contact pest control company to come out to treat facility ASAP! Observed live flies in food prep area.
- Observed an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non food contact surfaces. Observed grease deposits on floors. Observed food particles on shelving. Observed grease deposits under equipment.
- Facility not maintained clean. Physical facilities in need of thorough cleaning at the time of inspection. Physical facilities includes floors, walls, and ceilings . Observed severe build up of food debris throughout facility.
OYO Townhouse: 82
6101 Shelby Oaks Drive
