Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in rubble

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SURFSIDE, Fl. — Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into a fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami.

The death toll stood at nine Monday but more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside. Families of the missing rode buses on Sunday to a site nearby from which they watched rescuers work.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai led a humanitarian delegation that included several Israeli experts in search-and-rescue operations. He said the experts have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims. The missing include three members of the Cuban-American Mora family, and attorney Linda March, whose penthouse apartment was exposed when the building sheared away.

Police said the dead also include Stacie Dawn Fang, whose teenage son survived; Manuel LaFont, an engineer who worked to make highways safer; and Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who almost reached their 59th wedding anniversary.

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with their dogs at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Owners of units were just days away from starting to pay for more than $9 million in major repairs that were recommended three years ago. The 2018 cost estimate from Morabito Consultants was released by the city of Surfside.

A separate document from the firm released earlier shows the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired. That report also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.