Former Oxford officer to plead guilty in death of Dominique Clayton

OXFORD, Miss. — A former Mississippi police officer is expected to plead guilty after a deadly shooting.  

Attorney Tony Farese confirmed his client Matthew Kinne will take a plea deal in connection to the death of Dominique Clayton, 32, who was shot to death at her home back in 2019.  Police arrested Kinne days later and charged him with capital murder.  

Family members said the two were romantically involved and that she was trying to end it when she was killed. 

Kinne’s sentencing hearing is expected Friday at the Union County Courthouse in New Albany. 

