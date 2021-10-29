MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bill Luckett, former mayor of Clarksdale, Mississippi, attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club with Morgan Freeman, has died, according to several online reports.

Luckett died Thursday night, said Mayor Errick D. Simmons of nearby Greenville, Mississippi.

“Bill dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Clarksdale, representing his many legal clients around the state, and entertaining blues lovers from around the world,” Simmons wrote.

The Pinetop Perkins Foundation, of which Luckett was a founder and board member, posted that “The lights of Clarksdale became dimmer today.”