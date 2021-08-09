Regional One Health makes COVID vaccinations mandatory for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccinations will now be mandatory for all employees.

“As health care providers, we have a duty to play a part in addressing this public health crisis. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requiring vaccinations for staff is the responsible next step to protect our patients, employees and community,” said Dr. Reginald Coopwood, president and CEO of Regional One Health.

“We know the vaccine is effective, and it dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this proactive step as our community continues to be negatively impacted by this pandemic due in part to low vaccination adoption and the surging Delta variant,” added Dr. Coopwood. “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to join us in putting an end to this public health crisis.”

Employees have until October 31 to get fully vaccinated. To help, the company said it will increase vaccine availability on campus.

Regional One joins St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Veterans Administration hospital in Memphis calling for mandatory vaccines for employees.