Regional One Health makes COVID vaccinations mandatory for employees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Regional One Health in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccinations will now be mandatory for all employees.

“As health care providers, we have a duty to play a part in addressing this public health crisis. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requiring vaccinations for staff is the responsible next step to protect our patients, employees and community,” said Dr. Reginald Coopwood, president and CEO of Regional One Health.

“We know the vaccine is effective, and it dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this proactive step as our community continues to be negatively impacted by this pandemic due in part to low vaccination adoption and the surging Delta variant,” added Dr. Coopwood.  “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to join us in putting an end to this public health crisis.”

Employees have until October 31 to get fully vaccinated. To help, the company said it will increase vaccine availability on campus.

Regional One joins St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Veterans Administration hospital in Memphis calling for mandatory vaccines for employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

University of Arkansas Old Main Flyover

Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID

Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal

Sandusky dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it for punishment: I-TEAM

Child shot in Northaven

More News