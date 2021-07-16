Recovery effort at collapsed building in Florida could end soon

A worker waits to load his truck with debris from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon.

Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have been able to account for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

Also Thursday, officials say a three-story apartment building in northwestern Miami-Dade was evacuated following a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

