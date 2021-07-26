Records: State spent $11K on influencers for airfare promo

FILE – This Sept. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee paid thousands of dollars for social media influencers to promote a contentious new initiative that uses $2.5 million in taxpayer dollars to offer flight vouchers largely to out-of-state residents. According to documents obtained through a public records request, the Department of Tourist Development paid an estimated $11,000 to at least 11 local influencers to post on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok touting the new program. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee paid thousands of dollars for social media influencers to promote a contentious new initiative that uses $2.5 million in taxpayer dollars to offer flight vouchers largely to out-of-state residents.

According to documents obtained through a public records request, the Department of Tourist Development paid an estimated $11,000 to at least 11 local influencers to post on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok touting the new program. Emails show the state had originally budgeted $30,000 for influencers.

To date, the state has spent more than $230,000 out of its $270,000 tourism marketing budget to advertise the program online.

Republican leaders and Democratic lawmakers have both questioned why tax dollars are being spent on tourists’ airfare.

