Reckless driving on the streets of downtown Memphis caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerous driving is the talk of the town, and this time it was caught on camera.

You can see that vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, backing up while trying to avoid police. It only narrowly missed our photographer’s car and other drivers.

One of WREG’s photographer recorded it all on his dash cam and said an MPD officer was right there. When the officer started to follow the charger, the driver started speeding down Beale street. The driver even does donuts.

No one was hurt, but MPD said they are still looking for that driver. If you know who this person is, you are urged to call police at (901) 545–2677.

